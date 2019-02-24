Street food is big business every ‘Mash’

–but bar-b-cue was the favourite this year

THERE’S one thing that could be said about Guyanese: They’re loyal to a fault, no matter the circumstance.

And this was never more evident than this ‘Mash,’ when, despite the sweltering heat, they came out in their numbers from all corners of the country to celebrate our 49th Republic Anniversary.

The Guyana Chronicle was out and about to capture the moment, and spoke with those vendors plying their fare along Vlissengen Road and Church and Lamaha Streets.

Andre Murray was busy tending his bar-b-cue grill when we caught up with him at the corner of Church and Vlissengen. He’d already prepared some ‘cook-up’ to go with the chicken and some other little ‘meche-meche’, which he had planned to sell at very affordable prices.

It was his first time trying his hand at this sort of thing, and the very thought of it made him all excited, especially since it was Mashramani, the only time of year that is truly Guyanese.

The one thing he didn’t bargain for, however, was the preparation of it, which he soon came to realise is a time-consuming exercise. Luckily, he had the help of family.

Robert Osborne had just fired up his grill, and was about to do some chicken he’d seasoned overnight.

As with most other street-food vendors that day, BBQ was the go-to meal this ‘Mash’ Day, served either plain or with the traditional peas and rice, what we here in Guyana like to call ‘cook-up rice.’

He said he chose to prepare his BBQ chicken on the spot, because some people like to see how it is being prepared for themselves before buying.

He said that many years ago, he used to have a food stall, especially on ‘Mash’ Day, but hadn’t done it in a long time. The only reason he came out this year, he said, was because some of his friends had encouraged him to do so.

And he wasn’t sorry he did either, as he was pleasantly surprised to see so many people out on the road as one this year.

As for the folk at Junior’s BBQ Grill from all the way up in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara, they began setting up shop on Vlissengen Road since 07:00hrs. They, too, had BBQ chicken with various rice dishes plus plantain chips; and they were very optimistic that by day’s end, their food would have been all gone.

Cindy Daniels was one of three staffers manning the stall on ‘Mash’ Day.

Antiguan Roxanne Jackson was out braving the blazing sun as well; she was assisting her sister who had a liquor stand with all kinds of alcoholic drinks, along with some food on the side.

She stated that the event seems to be booming, and she is especially pleased to see so many people out with their families this year, lining the roadway to view the annual float parade.

Vanessa Wharton’s was a stall with a difference, as she had on sale an array of toys, among other things, including a trampoline for children which offered customers a chance at winning prizes for just $100 per chance.

In addition, she had games and the ‘spinning wheel’ and a ‘box of chances’ game where all sorts of prizes were up for grabs.