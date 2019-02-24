PSC pledges to ‘call a spade a spade’

AMID the deepening division at the Private Sector Commission (PSC) over political statements, the body on Saturday defended its recent stance, saying it will continue to advocate for the respect of the Constitution.

Last week, PSC’s Secretary Komal Singh cautioned the Commission about its “perceived political stance,” saying that “it has exposed itself and its member to a charade of negative comments from the public.” Singh, in a correspondence to the Executive, said the commission’s relationship with government and the opposition has been questioned, not just once but on several occasions, even as he underscored the importance of maintaining amicable relationships with the leaders.

A section of the commission has repeatedly criticized government since the controversial passage of the No-Confidence Motion in the National Assembly last December.

On Saturday, the PSC said its Council met on Friday and unanimously agreed that it is the duty and responsibility of the Commission to represent not only the interest of the business community, but the overall interest of the country and its people in addressing matters of public concern. It said it will do so without fear from or favour to any political party, whether in or out of government.

“The Private Sector Commission recognizes and will defend the democratic right of any of its individual members to express their views publicly, as they deem fit, on any matter of their choosing and will defend their right to do so,” it stated.

According to the PSC, the record would show that it has always spoken out in defence of democracy, as an advocate for the respect of the Constitution, for compliance with the rule of law and for the stability of our country. The Private Sector Commission will continue to do so, it stated.

“The Private Sector Commission will continue to speak openly, frankly and truthfully on any and all matters which impact upon the economic development, good governance and political stability of our country. The PSC will continue to call a spade a spade,” it assured.

As a national institution, the PSC said it must stand by the Constitution, law and order and good governance. “The PSC’s status and values are derived from its responsibility to take the lead and not be distracted by persons or organisations that set out to achieve the opposite to our values.

“History must record that we stood for the correct principles of law and order and compliance with the Constitution. The PSC stands strong and united in its determination to continue advocating for the creation of a conducive and enabling business environment,” it said.

It said, too, that it has taken note that one of its members, Kit Nascimento, has been singled out and targeted for the views he expressed in a letter published in local newspapers on February 13, 2019.

While the commission said it fully endorses the “facts” laid out in Nascimento’s letter, its secretary has disagreed. “Kit, I do not support your position and I urge you (to) desist from doing so unless you get full council approval,” Singh said.

In his correspondence, he urged members to be mindful of how they treat with situations such as politics.

“I firmly believe that with immediate effect and until further notice, no sub-committee or any member or the EMC alone should address any issue that has to deal with the current political climate by themselves,” Singh advised, recommending that all political issues should now go to the full council before a decision is made to address any matter relating to the current impasse.

“While I do agree 100 per cent that we have a responsibility to make sure our leaders follow the constitution of this country, it is not within our mandate to be the leaders to make sure this happens. Our role (is) to continue to be impartial,” Singh told his colleagues.

“We have not been the leader in the past when we had constitutional breach, so why should we be the leader now? I am sure there was a very good reason in the past why the PSC was never so vocal,” the secretary reasoned.

He said if members of the commission are interested in preserving the PSC as an engine of growth, they should, instead, lobby government for a better business environment.