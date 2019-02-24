Linden television goes on air

— in just a matter of a week, says Harmon

THE Guyana National Broadcasting Authority (GNBA) is ready to issue to the residents of Linden, the licence for the Linden Television Station (LTV) in a matter of one week. This was related to the residents by Minister of State Joseph Harmon at the flag-raising ceremony on Friday evening.

The licence has already been prepared and signed, Harmon said, and he will make it his duty to get the players together to look into some housekeeping matters within the week, thus making sure all systems are in place for its official handing over. One of the requirements is the establishment of a management committee. Harmon also said the National Communication Network (NCN) has already identified the equipment to be used for the television station and everything will be in place.

“This is historical for you Linden. Things are happening here in Linden and once we have worked out those issues, you can be assured that you will receive the licence within one week,” he told the large gathering.

In response to this good news, Member of Parliament Jermaine Figueira, who was part of the initial Board of Directors for the Linden Television Station, on behalf of the residents of Linden, said the issuance of the licence has always been of top priority for this administration, but while it was not in the public’s purview, steps were taken to ensure that legally, the station, when handed over, will belong to the residents of Linden and that they are the main beneficiaries of same.

“This television station belongs to the residents and residents must have legal ownership of it, and not a few chosen names. I am happy that the process of issuance has finally come to fruition and this is just another example of how important the needs of the residents of Linden are to the David Granger Administration. We, the regional officials, will ensure that the purpose of this station will be fulfilled and residents will be the main beneficiaries,” he said.

It was the public’s opinion that the Board of Directors was factionalised, which resulted in the stymieing of the issuance of the licence. In his address, Minister Harmon admonished Linden leaders and residents at large to unite and corporate so that the benefits of the plethora of development in store will be realised by all. “It is time for us to unite and cooperate, it is time for the small man to become the real man, this is the time our future is bright, it is our time, this is our time,” said Harmon

Presently, Lindeners are benefitting from limited channels received by the National Communications Network (NCN) which provides a weekly news broadcast. With the passing of the late Sandra Adams, the board now has 14 members . These include Phillip Bynoe; former Mayor Carwyn Holland and present Mayor Waneka Arrindell; Regional MPs Jermaine Figueira and Audwin Rutherford; Leslie Gonsalves and Merna Adrian; former Regional Chairman Sharma Solomon and Vanessa Kissoon. Channel 13 is expected to be handed over to LTV.

The application for a television station was made after residents complained about the limited and biased content that they were subjected to. The government signed an agreement to grant the license on August 21st, 2012, after a deadly protest which resulted in the death of three Lindeners.