GBA shortlists names for Pan Am qualifier selection

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has shortlisted several boxers with the aim of selecting a team to represent the country at the upcoming Pan American games qualifying tournament.

Those named are Keevin Allicock (Bantamweight), Desmond Amsterdam (Middleweight), Colin Lewis (Light-Welterweight), Jamal Eastman (Lightweight), Markember Pierre (Light –Heavyweight), and Sean Griffith (Flyweight).

They have also named Clairmont Gibson (Bantamweight), Astion Niles (Light heavyweight) and Jullius Kesney (Flyweight) as standby athletes.

The coaches are Terrence Poole, Technical Director( MS); Francisco Rolden (Cuban coach) Sebert Blake, James Walcott Clinton Moore and Gregory Cort

There will be two training sessions daily with the first at 05:30hrs and the second at 15:00hrs, starting today.

Morning sessions are set for the National Park and afternoon sessions will be held at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis gym.