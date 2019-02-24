35 graduate from home economics course in Victoria

MINISTER of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, commended the successful graduation of 35 Home Economics students from the Foundation for Real Christian Education (FORCE) Victoria.

The graduation took place on Thursday, February 21, 2019, and saw the graduates receiving certificates in home economics, electrical installation, sewing, welding and motor mechanics.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, delivering the feature address, told the students that their graduation represented the successful completion of one phase and opened up possibilities for personal growth and advancement.

Bulkan said that the Ministry of Communities was pleased to be associated with the school’s programme, which he recognised as a promoter of the empowerment of young people.

According to a release, the minister said that the programme was consistent with government’s vision of empowering citizens from the community level or utilising the bottom-up approach method to development.

He expressed well wishes on behalf of President David Granger.

He revealed to the graduating class that February 20, 2019, would have marked the 96th birth anniversary of the first Executive President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and Founder-Leader of the People’s National Congress (PNC), Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, who lived a stone’s throw away in the adjoining village.

Bulkan also opined that the Founder-Leader would have been pleased with the occasion which promotes self-reliance.

Minister Bulkan reminded those gathered that the policies and programmes under the APNU+AFC government were underpinned by the principle of the ‘”small man being the real man”- a people-centred approach to development.

It was this vision, he said, that prompted the government’s effort to restore functionality to the system of local government.

As such, Bulkan applauded the institution’s Principal, Desmond Saul, for his work over the last 15 years; he urged the graduating class to strive to achieve the best education, whether through academics or vocational training.