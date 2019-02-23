Woman charged for assault, misconduct

A ROUTE 48 female minibus driver was, on Friday, February 22, 2019, arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for assaulting two police officers, resisting arrest and behaving disorderly.

Amanita Saul pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $95,000 bail.

Particulars of the charges allege that on February 16, 2019, at the Route 48 minibus park, Georgetown, Saul assaulted Woman Constables LaRose and Wolford.

The second charge alleged that on the same day, Saul resisted arrest from the two police officers who were acting in their official capacities. It is also alleged that Saul behaved disorderly.

Police Prosecutor, Christopher Morris, told the court that on the day in question, Saul was stopped by traffic officer LaRose, and told that her minibus was obstructing traffic.

Officer LaRose ordered Saul to drive her minibus to the Brickdam Police Station. However, Saul behaved disorderly causing the officer to try to arrest her. Saul resisted and punched the officer to her face.

Wolford, who was nearby and saw the ordeal, rushed to her colleague’s aid and attempted to arrest Saul. However, she was also assaulted by Saul.

Prosecutor Morris made no objection to Saul being granted her pre-trial liberty.

Magistrate Daly released Saul on $95,000 bail and the matter was adjourned until March 11, 2019.