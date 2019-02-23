U.S. hails Guyana respect for democratic governance

The United States Government has hailed this country’s respect for the principles and integrity of democratic governance and institutions.

In a message on Guyana attaining 49 years as a Republic, US President Donald Trump, wrote President David Granger congratulating him and the people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana for the anniversary.

In his letter Trump wrote: ”As your government and the people of Guyana assess the future direction of your country, know that the United States recognises and honours Guyana’s respect for the principles and integrity of democratic governance and institutions.”

Trump said Guyana is one of the United States’ most important partners in ensuring the Americas remain a zone of democracy, freedom, and security. “We look forward to a continuing collaborative partnership going forward, supporting the security and economic interests of both our nations. On behalf of the American people, I wish you and your people a joyous, peaceful, and prosperous Republic Day,” the US President ended his letter.