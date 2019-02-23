Maintaining the cleanliness of Georgetown

THE Mayor and City Council of Georgetown has resuscitated clean-up efforts in the city, this is according to Director of Solid Waste Management, Walter Narine.

“Dump yards and other places where refuge {sic] was in the order of the day are being cleared to restore the cleanliness and beautification of the Garden City”, he said.

The overall objective of this exercise is to ensure that citizens are in compliance with the practice of ensuring that their environs are kept clean and tidy, thus maintaining the city’s beauty, the city official added.

The exercise, Narine added, is also aimed at ridding the city of social rejects, who have turned their places of rest into places for garbage storage.

The council will continue to maintain this practice, and is therefore asking residents to help in every possible way to maintain a clean environment at all times. The exercise, which began earlier this month, will cost several million dollars.