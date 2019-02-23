‘Everyone wins when nation is united’

– President Granger

AS the country celebrates its 49th republic anniversary today, President David Granger is calling on all Guyanese to put aside their differences and unite for the development and security of the nation.

In his address to the nation, President Granger said all Guyanese should earnestly prepare for the country’s 50th republic anniversary by intensifying their collective efforts towards national unity. “Everyone wins when the nation is united”, he declared. “Let us work together to ensure that our country remains secure, our economy is stable and that everyone is safe and could enjoy a good life,” he continued, while extending greetings to all Guyanese at home and in the diaspora.

In providing a historic overview of Guyana’s journey to becoming a republican nation, President Granger said that act on February 23, 1970, “confirmed our independence, consolidated our multicultural character, accelerated social and economic transformation and advanced nation-building.”

He noted that the architects of independence insisted, during negotiations, on constitutional assurances for the eventual severing of subordinate ties to the British monarchy.

They insisted that, “There will be provision for the Parliament of the new State [of Guyana] if it so wishes, after the 1st January, 1969, to bring into operation scheduled amendments establishing a republic on the parliamentary system.”

President Granger noted that entrenched in the Independence Constitution of Guyana, are provisions which provided for the establishment of a republic.

It was Prime Minister Forbes Burnham, who on August 28, 1969, moved a motion in the National Assembly for Guyana to become a republic, effective February 23, 1970. Today, Guyanese celebrate the country’s status.

“It was a substantive fulfilment of our people’s aspirations to chart their own destiny by refashioning their social and economic relations, introducing new national institutions, affirming sovereignty and advancing towards the goal of self-reliance”, President Granger explained.

He observed that Guyanese, today, are happy to live in a state that is committed to the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, freedom of the press and respect for fundamental human rights.

“Guyanese, today, celebrate their cultural diversity and social cohesion in a multi-cultural society that promotes citizens’ unhindered devotion to the Christian, Islamic and the Hindu faiths and festivals.

“Guyanese, today, celebrate the gains made to improve the lives of citizens through public education, public health, public information, public infrastructure, public security, public telecommunications and social protection and improving access to public services, including water and electricity,” he continued.

With Guyana expected to produce oil and gas from 2020, the President said Guyanese are eagerly anticipating the transformational economic change which will accrue from the “green” economy and the emerging petroleum sector. The factors, he posited, will impel the country further and faster into a future of prosperity.