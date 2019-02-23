Essequibo stakeholders benefit from developmental workshop

SEVERAL stakeholders have benefitted from a one-day workshop aimed at sensitising them on the disciplined services in the Essequibo Islands /West Demerara Region.

According to the police, the initiative which was undertaken by the Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Social Cohesion, Youth and Sport, was held in the conference room of the Barnwell Hotel.

It was aimed at informing stakeholders of the work of the ministry as it relates to community and national development, examining the various roles in promoting a harmonious Guyana.

Among those who attended the event were Social Cohesion Minister, Dr George Norton; ‘D’ Superintendent, Deputy Commander Dion Moore; Assistant Superintendent, Alton Hoyte; Officer in-charge of Parika Police Station, Chief Inspector, Andre Grant and Woman Chief Inspector, Diana Black; and Inspector Chandradat Kooldeep.