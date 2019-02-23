8,700 households to be targeted as part of cluster survey

THE Guyana Bureau of Statistics (GBS) will be targeting 8,700 households for the sixth round of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS).

On August, 23, 2018, the government in collaboration with UNICEF, launched the sixth round of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS)

The MICS is an international household survey designed to obtain information on families that will guide national development policies and programmes to improve government’s response to the needs of the population and monitor Guyana’s progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

According to a notice, GBS, through enumerators, will in the coming weeks begin house-to- house visits to approximately 8,700 households across the country.

Some of the activities which will be conducted during the visit include the testing of salt for iodine; testing of water for impurities; measuring and weighing of children under five years old; and the examination of vaccination cards.

The bureau believes that people’s consent and support of this exercise is important and if they have any further information on MICS they can contact the bureau at 227-1155 or visit http://statisticsguyana/gov/gy/pubs.html

In 2014, MICS Five was conducted and garnered support from the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the Ministry of Communities. It was a source of information for the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS) and Guyana’s Country Implementation Plan (CIP).

MICS Six is slated to end in 2019 and is estimated to cost GYD $209.1 Million (US$1 Million). It was noted that the cost will be divided equally between UNICEF and the Government of Guyana, the DPI reported.