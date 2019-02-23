77 bestowed with national awards

GUYANA’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Frederick Hamley Case, heads the list of 77 distinguished Guyanese bestowed with national awards on the eve of Guyana’s 49th republic anniversary.

The Head of State, President David Granger, MSS, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana, made the appointments under the Order of Service of Guyana, on the occasion of the country’s republic celebrations.

Case was bestowed with the Cacique Crown of Honour. Case is concurrently accredited High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, as well as Ambassador to the Republic of Iceland, the Republic of Estonia and the Russian Federation.

Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fat, SC; Ambassador David Thomas Allan Hales; Ambassador Sheik Riyad David Insanally; Ambassador Halim Majeed; and Monsignor Terrence Montrose have also been awarded the Cacique Crown of Honour.

Charles John Ethelwood Fung-A-Fat was among the set of Senior Counsel appointed in December, 2016, for the first time in 20 years. Fung-A-Fat was admitted to the Bar in August 1983, for service as parliamentary counsel and deputy chief parliamentary counsel for over 33 years. Meanwhile, Ambassador Majeed was last August accredited Non-Resident Ambassador of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the Republic of El Salvador. He is concurrently accredited to the Republic of Cuba and The Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, 36 distinguished Guyanese were awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement. They include: Vincent Luther Alexander, O’Donna Frances Allsopp, Lorene Evadney Pamela Baird, Ruth Benjamin-Huntley, Calvin Benn, Leslie Thomas Black, William Andrew Boyle, Negla Helena Brandis, Paul Andrew Carto, Rudolph Othneil Cummings and Phillip Nessie Bryan Da Silva.

Patrick Reginald Anthony Farnum, Egbert Harold Field, Nicholas Fredericks, Malcolm Jacob Jawaharlal Harripaul, Vincent Patrick Henry, Dickson Augustus Hooper, Leon Rayon Johnson, Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin, Patrice Desireé Ann La Fleur, Carl Chetwyn Lashley, Derrick Fitzpatrick Lawrence, Lawrence Hilary London, Julia Anne Mansell, Suresh Narine, Christopher Anthony Nascimento, Lurlene Anita Nestor, Maxine Patricia Parris-Aaron, Rajendra Persaud, Eric McLauren Phillips, Sandra Kumarie Shivdat, Professor Gomathinayagam Subramanian, Morris Wilson, Geneveive Whyte-Nedd, Garfield Ian Colin Wiltshire and William Henry Woolford were also presented with the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

For their yeoman’s service to society, 31 Guyanese have been awarded the Medal of

Service. Those include: Shameeza Baksh, Tarramattie Persaud Barker, Roxanne Marilyn Barratt, Rosemary Nicola Benjamin-Noble, Donna Annastatia Bowman, John Randolph Massiah Critchlow, Jean Marionetta Dorsett, Hilbert Gardiner Foster, Gloria Dawn Garraway, Lawrence Llewlyn Griffith, Soyinka Ameygo Grogan, Claudette Anne Patricia Heyliger-Thomas, Suresh Jagmohan, Parmeshwar Jagmohan, Ian Jardine, Bibi Fazeela Khan and Nizam Kassim.

Gordon Hubert Kingston, Kumar Lalbachan, Peter George Lewis, Nazrudeen Mohamed, Terrence Anthony Poole, Leslie Chrispen Ramalho, Harripersaud Ramsewack, Petal Elizabeth Ridley, Gail Patricia Robinson, Ramkarran Roopchan, James Rotry Sampson, Komal Singh, Zohora Singh and Fitzroy Egerton Younge, also formed part of the list of awardees for the Golden Arrow of Achievement.

The single Military Service Medal was presented to Lieutenant-Colonel Courtney Arthur Byrne.

Meanwhile, three Disciplined Services Medals were presented to Deputy Commissioner Lyndon Lancelot Alves, Assistant Commissioner Paul Handel Anthony Langevine and Divisional Officer Compton Anthony Sparman.

A statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said President Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana have offered sincere congratulations to the 77 Guyanese who have been honoured.