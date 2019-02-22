Young pilot dies

– plane crashes at Eteringbang

A CESSNA 206 crashed at Eteringbang near the Venezuelan border on Thursday, killing the pilot.

The young pilot has been identified as Randy Liverpool, a former Air Traffic Controller. The aircraft belonged to Domestic Aviation and according to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the accident occurred around 17:45hrs.

Reports are that the aircraft was shuttling at the time and was seen flying at a low altitude before falling into the jungle below. Captain Orlando Charles, the owner of Domestic Aviation, confirmed the aircraft belonged to his company. He was in the meeting when this newspaper contacted him on Thursday evening.

Liverpool, who lived in Norton Street, Georgetown, started flying several years ago while attached to Wings Aviation, Ogle Airdrome. He started his career as a pilot after undergoing training at the GCAA’s ATC facility at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport CJIA).

The young man had always expressed an interest in aviation, and friends reported that he even undertook work study attachments at the airport prior to his career in aviation. He recently became a father, relatives confirmed.

His death has left many of his former ATC colleagues, relatives and friends in shock.The GCAA have since commenced an investigation into the accident.

The aircraft crash was the second this week.

On Monday, two persons, including the pilot of a Cessna 182, came out alive after the aircraft crashed aback Canal Number Two while en route to the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Ogle from the western border village of Arau.

The aircraft, bearing registration N807B, reportedly ran out of fuel. The pilot, Captain Lincoln Gomez, had said that “it’s a miracle” to be alive. Lone passenger, police officer Mark Grimmond, expressed similar sentiments.

The body of a man, Christopher Matthews, who died after he fell off of a mountain, was onboard the plane at the time.