RUSAL top management must be charged for violating labour laws

Dear Editor

AS a political activist, I have avoided inserting myself in workers disputes with their employers, particularly those in the private sector, to avoid the accusation of politicising legitimate industrial disputes. I have over the years been paying keen attention to the ongoing disputes between Rusal’s workers and its management. Based on what has transpired over time, relations between the Bauxite Company of Guyana Incorporated (BCGI) and the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) leave much to be desired.

The firing of sixty-one (61) workers, who are members of the GB&GWU, engaged in a strike and protest action against BCGI, over the unilateral decision by that company’s management to impose a 1% increase in wages requires very strong national, regional and international condemnation. The history of this Russian company since the commencement of its operations in Guyana in 2004 is one of the brutalisation of its workforce and contempt for the country’s sovereignty. The principals stationed here have given the impression that they are above the law and have dared to declare, by their actions, a refusal to recognise the fundamental rights of their employees.

The time has come when the Government of Guyana and all patriotic Guyanese, who are offended by the behaviour of Rusal, must say to the owners and management officials of this and all other business entities similarly inclined, that enough is enough. It is now a national imperative that our government take a stand in the interest of workers, not only at Rusal, but in all other business enterprises, whether large or small, and say to them, that they are operating in a new dispensation and their behaviour of viciousness and violence to workers will no longer be ignored and tolerated. The physical and mental assault of workers, followed by the arbitrary dismissal of more than 60 of their employees in 2009 and now, the firing of 61 others, are examples of the cycle of violence and abuse of Guyanese being practised by Rusal. No self-respecting nation should tolerate these acts.

The time has come when the Government of Guyana must demand better treatment for its citizens, charge the top management of Rusal for violations of the country’s labour laws.

Regards

Tacuma Ogunseye