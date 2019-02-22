Mash Night ‘Gospel Fest’ returns

CHRISTIANS and supporters turning out on Mash night for the return of “Gospel Fest”, can expect yet another year of energetic gospel vibes, when it goes off on Saturday at the Sophia Exhibition Complex.

The annual event was not held last year due to sponsorship issues, but the organisers hope to make a big bang with this year’s hosting, where local gospel singer,Samuel Medas, is scheduled to be honoured for the remarkable strides he has been making in the music industry, over the past few years.

Aside from Medas, headlining the night will be regional performers `Blessed Messenger’ and Jaron Nurse both from Trinidad, while among the local acts will be performances by Seon Fraser, Christina Richardson, `Peks the Band’, and `PSG Glasgow’ out of Linden.

`The Buzz’, earlier this week, caught up with one of the event’s organisers, Cordell McClure,who promises that the event is going to be in keeping with the `Mashramani’ hype that is going to be in the atmosphere this weekend.

“Patrons can expect a very good show. It’s going to be very energetic because most of the artistes are more soca- based type singers, which is in keeping with the concept of the `Mash’ night. We know `Mash’ is more of a ‘jump up’ type of setting, so we try to mirror that from the gospel perspective. That’s why we won’t really bring the worship artiste on a ‘Mash’ night, we try to keep with the flow, so the artiste we bring are more the energetic ones,” McClure pointed out.

Commencing in 2015, `Gospel Fest’ emerged as a chance for Christians across the country, to get out and be able to be a part of the Mash excitement, in an atmosphere that promotes their religion.

The show returned in 2016 and 2017, however a hosting last year was not possible because of the lack of adequate sponsorship. The organisers are, therefore, all the more happy to see this year’s show go off.

“There’s always a challenge with getting sponsorship for gospel events. But we feel very good this year and we’re hoping that we can sustain it going forward. The response has been tremendous, and people have been waiting, so we’re very excited about it,” McClure noted.

The event is being run off by the Kaneville Full Gospel church headed by Pastor Kwame Wilson. Over the years the event has seen performances by a number of top-billing Caribbean gospel artistes, including DJ Nicholas, Sherwin Gardener and Positive.