Mark Batson to perform at `Dennis Brown’ concert in Jamaica

GUYANESE reggae artiste, Mark Batson, will share a stage in Jamaica on Sunday, with some of the biggest names in the reggae fraternity.

The concert, which has been an annual event since 2009, is a remembrance show for the late Dennis Emanuel Brown.

It features some of the biggest reggae artiste from across the globe, all performing for free, in paying tribute and continuing the love and respect for the reggae icon, who died on July 1, 1999.

This year, the stage will be graced with performances from `Mutabaruka’, `Luciano’, `Freddy McGregor’, `Lloyd Parks’, `George Nooks’, `Ken Boothe’, `Big Youth’, artistes from Denmark and the USA, Guyanese Mark Batson, and many others.

Batson told `The Buzz’, that he is teeming with excitement, and that this opportunity came at the most relevant time in his musical career. He said that he has released an album titled `Music without Borders’ and, this will be a great occasion to share his work on a large cross-section of people.

Though excited, Batson said he is also a bit nervous, since it will be his first time going to Jamaica, and in addition to that, he will be amongst some of the greatest legends of reggae music.

However, the reggae singer said that he has to put that aside, and just be himself and hope that the crowd is receptive.

The plan, he said, is to use the opportunity to promote his brand and music, with the hopes of securing a deal.

“I will be spending four days in Jamaica, one day for the show, and the other three days I’m looking to use to network, and push my music. I will try to get interviews, meet with producers, and I will try to put my best foot forward in my performance, to strike the interest of a record deal. The main aim is to get into the market,” Batson said.

His trip was made possible with the support of the Ministry of Cohesion, the Department of Culture, and his management, Vizion Sounds.

Batson who is being accompanied by his road manager, Chenille Bowen, will be touching down in Jamaica tomorrow morning.