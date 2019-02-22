Jagdeo land lies

Dear Editor

IT has been brought to my attention by several individuals that Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, in addressing the death threats to Mr. Trevor Benn, the Commissioner of the Guyana Lands & Surveys Commission, boldly proclaimed I had received 3000 acres of land.

His conscience in nurturing his supporters to violence and death threats are well known. Last year, I was the target of death threats over the phone until I forcibly replied, after which I was accused of threatening his ministers. Apparently, he believes everyone is afraid of him. I AM NOT.

To the point of Jagdeo’s weekly crass abuse of the truth, I have never applied for 3000 acres of land and have never received 3000 acres of land. Of course, he has given away to several of his friends 60,000 acres of land at 12.5 cents us for 199 years and I can show those documents.

I had not intended to reply to Jagdeo’s continuous abuse of the media and the truth but I decided to for two simple reasons. First, his supporters always believe his lies and libel even though he is a known liar.

Second, and more importantly, the media has a responsibility to verify facts, to ask Jagdeo for proof when he makes these statements. Instead, the media has become a willing conspirator against the truth in the weekly press conference held by Jagdeo.

Isn’t there some professional code of ethics?

Regards

Eric M. Phillips