BUZZING THIS WEEKEND

It’s time for the weekend again people, and it’s about to be the weekend of all weekends for 2019 thus far. The `Mash’ activities finally culminates with the Mashramani Costume and Float Parade down the streets of Georgetown, all the way from Camp Street and Carifesta Avenue to Durban Park. There’s so many ways you can be a part of the excitement, from joining a costume band, to getting on a party truck. Whatever you do, just get out there.

There’re quite a few other `Mash’-themed events, chief of course are the many J’ouvert parties going down tonight, as well as the Flag-raising Ceremony at the D’Urban Park. So don’t stay cooped up at home.

TODAY

Guyana are you ready for the most anticipated `Mash’ event, the ultimate J’ouvert Experience returns! It’s Stag Beers Stage 7 at the National Park tarmac. Power, water, Stag and feting, all to live performances from `Lil Rick’ and Guyana’s own 2019 Chutney Monarch Stephen Ramphal, Kwasi Ace and many more. Music by DJ Energy, DJ Shizzle, Father Moey and more. This is one you don’t want to miss.

GT Beer presents its biggest J’ouvert party “Wet Fete” at the National Stadium from 8pm. Play in two zones: party with powder and paint in the dry zone, or enjoy glow foam with water sprinklers and water cannon in the wet zone. First five patrons will enjoy a free GT Beer. Music by regional DJs P-Starr Perry, Kidd Frost, Nick Pena, alongside local DJs Gully Ras and Diamond, DJ King Keev, DJ Breeze and others. Admission: FREE

Trini Wallz Entertainment and Georgetown District brings to you “Madness J’ouvert” at Congress Place. Come experience the best J’ouvert with dry, wet and oil sections. Music by P Starr Perry, DJ Energy the party king, Gully Ras and Diamond, and DJ Fingers. Tight security all night. Everyone FREE.

Unity Events presents “No Behaviour” at District Ultra Lounge. Doors open from 9pm and ladies free before 10pm. Music by DJ Shizzle, DJ Ryan, and DJ Country Boy. Admission: $2000

If you’re up in Berbice Paradise Basketball Court is the place to be. Narco X Eso in collaboration with Banks Beer presents “Bacchanal and Powder J’ouvert 2019”. Music by Thunderbolt and DJ Antsman

TOMORROW

Get ready people, the moment you’ve been waiting so long for is here! It’s the Mashramani Costume and Float Parade. Get on a party truck, join a parade, picnic, or just come out for the walk and be a part of the festivities and excitement.

Mash revellers get ready to experience Mash 2019 the right way! Join the Pulse party truck and get a free pass to Pulse after party at Palm Court! Party packages available in regular and VIP. Admission: $5000 (Regular), $10,000 (VIP).

It’s time to turn up the praise, the number one Mashramani Gospel Concert is back, it’s “Gospel Fest 2019” at the National Exhibition Complex, Sophia. Featuring top international and local acts including, `Blessed Messenger’, Samuel Medas, Jaron Nurse, `Peks the Band’, and many more. It’s going to be epic.

District Ultra Lounge presents an Ultra Saturday Special Edition “Mash It Up”, featuring live DJ Kidd Frost, DJ PStar Perry and DJ Country Boy. Ladies free before 10pm. Buy four shots tequila, get one free.

SUNDAY

704 Sports Bar presents “Pizza + Beer” this and every Sunday. Buy one pitcher of draft beer and a 10” pizza and get one serving of Chicken Tenders at half price and another pitcher of draft beer free.

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant and Lounge presents “Dinner with 70s ad 80s music. Sundays were meant for 70’s & 80’s!