Attributions to me on social media not true

Dear Editor

I READ the report in the media quoting from the crime chief, Lyndon Alves, regarding my shooting three weeks ago.

I was confused by some points in the release and wonder if, in fact, the crime chief was quoted accurately.

My understanding is that very dangerous threats were clearly made on social media from an identifiable source threatening widespread mayhem and destruction. Is that not a crime in itself?

The report in the media stated that the police are ‘awaiting my return’ to ‘further interview’ me. I am presently undergoing an operation in the USA on a paralysed hand. It will be weeks before I am able to return to Guyana. Is it, therefore, possible to have this important interview in the USA?

The allegations made on social media recently [and] attributed to me as to the identity of the shooter were not made by me. Any thoughtful follower of the events will understand that my ability to identify the attacker needs to be a private matter between me and the police.

The quote attributed to the crime chief that they are not investigating ‘anything on social media’ is of concern, as so many signs appear to point toward exactly that– dangerous video games that blur the reality between fact and fiction. Surely, such leads need to be examined very carefully. It could also be, of course, that this is simply another example of inaccurate reporting.

We hope for more positive news.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Brian O’Toole

Director,

School of the Nations