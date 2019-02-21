Wife killer sentenced to 20 years

JUSTICE Brassington Reynolds imposed a 20-year sentence on Winston Benjamin who had confessed to unlawfully killing Yansen Brushe, his reputed wife and mother of his four children.

Benjamin was initially indicted with murder Contrary to Common Law, but he pleaded not guilty to the capital offence and guilty to manslaughter, which was accepted by the state.

According to Prosecutor Mandel Moore, the now deceased and the accused had shared a common-law relationship, which yielded four children.

On October 17, 2016, Benjamin met Brushe at an Ulverston Village shop where the woman had gone to make a purchase.

An argument arose and Benjamin pulled a knife from his waist and stabbed the 38-year- old woman several times about her body.

A post-mortem report prepared by Dr Vivikanand Brijmohan revealed that there were six incised wounds, which resulted from slashing and stabbing.

The cause of death was recorded as shock and haemorrhage due to multiple incised wounds.

Meanwhile, Attorney at law Chandan Sohan, who held the brief for defence lawyer Sasha Roberts, after consulting Benjamin said the now convicted man prefers the court to proceed with sentencing rather than have an adjournment to facilitate a probation report on his background.