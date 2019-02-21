Linden man succumbs after felled by log

A MINER attached to the Ping Logging Company which has operations at Coomacka, Region 10, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Linden Hospital Complex after a log fell on him. According to the police, 54-year-old Andrew Parks of Powis Crescent, Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was crushed by the log which rolled off from a heavy duty machine. At the time, it was driven by another employer.

Parks’ wife, Hermella, related to this publication that she heard the news of her husband’s demise around 11 am and she is still in shock. She said her husband was employed with the Chinese logging firm for about 10 years and was in charge of measuring the logs. Parks did not die on the spot, but was rushed to the LHC where doctors fought to save his life, but he subsequently passed away.

Managers from the company have visited her and expressed condolences. Parks leave to mourn his wife and two children. He was the sole breadwinner for his family. He was described as a wonderful and quiet man, who was committed to his job and to his family. The driver of the truck is in police custody assisting with investigations.