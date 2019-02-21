Injured suspect escapes under police watch

Cops are in hot water after an injured robbery suspect they were guarding at the Georgetown Public Hospital escaped under their watch

The suspect and an accomplice were nabbed by public-spirited citizens in ‘C’ Field Sophia after they attempted to rob a pensioner on his way home.

Guyana Chronicle was told that residents accosted the suspects and one of them dropped his cycle and ran away while the other was not so lucky.

He was caught and a toy gun was found in his possession.

This robber was given a sound trashing by the residents, who summoned the police after they were finished. The police, on arrival at the scene, immediately rushed the suspect to the hospital where he was admitted.

However, while at the hospital, the man managed to escape from the ‘watchful eyes’ of the policemen guarding him. Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus said the matter is under investigation.