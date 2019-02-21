Hanoman produces all-time best to win LGC Valentine tournament

VETERAN golfer, Robert Hanoman, last Saturday excelled in his net performance beyond any accomplishments he had made before in his golfing career, as he netted 63 – the best net at the LGC so far this year – off his 28 handicap.

This tournament was played under a 3-Flights medal play system, with an experimental change of the Flights. Prizes were awarded for the 1st to 3rd places in each Flight, as well as to overall Best Gross, overall Best Net, Nearest to the Pin and Longest Drive. The overall Best Net scorer was considered the tournament champion. Richard Haniff won most of the prizes for the tournament.

Winners in the 0-15 category were: Joaan Deo (70/15) – 1st; Patrick Prashad (70/9) – 2nd and Richard Haniff (72/10) – 3rd. Close runner-ups were Aleem Hussain (72/10). He tied with Richard for 3rd place, but Richard won in the back 9 countback; Satrohan Tiwari (73/15) and Mike Mangal (75/9).

Winners in the 16–21 category were Rabindranath Persaud (70/17) – 1st; Hilbert Shields (70/16) – 2nd; and Lekhnarine Shivraj (71/17) – 3rd. The closest competitor after these three was Gavin Todd (73/17).

Winners in the 22 -28 category were: Robert Hanoman (63/91) – 1st; Maxim Mangra (70/28) – 2nd; and Videsh Persaud (76/28) – 3rd.

Patrick Prashad won the Best Gross with 88, while Richard Haniff took away Nearest to the Pin and Longest Drive. Overall Best net was Hanoman.