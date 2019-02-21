GNBS gets test masses to verify rice mill scales in Region 2

THE Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Tuesday handed over ten tonnes (10000 kg) of large-capacity test masses to its sub office in Anna Regina, Region Two, to facilitate the verification of weighbridge scales used by rice millers and other businesses on the Essequibo Coast.

The sixteen test masses, which include six 1000 kilogramme pieces, six 500 kilogram pieces and four 250 kilogram pieces were handed over to GNBS Region Two Inspectors in the presence of representatives of the Rice Producers Association (RPA), the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) and staff members of the CARICOM Rice Mill, Anna Regina, the GNBS said in a release.

At the simple ceremony, the Public Relations Officer of the GNBS, Lloyd David, stated that the test masses were acquired from the GNBS 2018 Capital expenditure at a cost of approximately thirteen million Guyana dollars. He further stated that the GNBS is ISO 9001:2015 Certified and is keen on improving its services to all categories of stakeholders. In its efforts to remedy logistics and transportation challenges experienced in the past, and to reliably verify large rice mill scales in Region Two, efforts were made to acquire test masses for the region, David said.

Showkat Ali, the RPA representative, lauded the investment made by the Government of Guyana through the GNBS. He stated that there have been repeated concerns expressed by rice farmers in the region at various fora about the weight they receive from millers at the time of sale of their paddy. Ali, according to a release, believes that these doubts or suspicions will be removed now that the GNBS can easily verify and substantiate the accuracy of scales used at the rice mills.

Meanwhile, Ms. Shonellie Roberts, Quality Assurance Manager of the CARICOM Rice Mills, commended the GNBS for the acquisition of the test masses and stated that the masses will facilitate impromptu and unscheduled checks of weighbridge scales used at her company and other mills on the Essequibo Coast. Further, the Quality Assurance Manager commended the GNBS for its continuous push to expand and make its services available to all the relevant sectors of Guyana’s economy.

Speaking on behalf of the GRDB, the regulatory agency for the rice industry, Clennell Petty, Regional Superintendent, expressed satisfaction that the newly acquired masses are available in the region to verify the scales used at mills. He said that this is a further step toward ensuring that accurate weighing devices are used to safeguard the interests of all parties involved in the process, especially the farmers and millers.

Dhanpat Ramlakhan, GNBS Inspector, Region Two, stated that monitoring of rice mills, especially during the harvesting periods, ensures transparency of the weighing process. He added that the process will now be improved with the newly acquired test masses, and the difficulties of transporting masses from Georgetown to the Coast will now be a thing of the past.