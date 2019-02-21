Father who killed daughter dies in hospital

Roopesh Rajkumar, a Guyanese of Brampton, Canada, who allegedly killed his 11-year-old daughter, has died in a Toronto hospital, Global News has reported.

The news comes on the same day family, friends and community members attended a funeral in Etobicoke for Riya Rajkumar.

Riya died last Thursday, which was also her 11th birthday. She was found dead in her father’s home near Hansen Road North and Crawford Drive in Brampton late Thursday evening after an Amber Alert was issued.

Officers said Riya was out with her father for her birthday last Thursday and was supposed to be dropped off with her mother, Priya Ramdin, at a predetermined time. Police said Ramdin contacted police at around 19:00hrs due to a concern about her daughter’s safety and a parental abduction investigation was launched.

Roopesh was arrested in Oro-Medonte, Ont., north of Toronto, just after midnight on Friday. The arrest came shortly after a resident called police after hearing details of the accused’s vehicle through the Amber Alert.

Roopesh was charged with first-degree murder. Police said the accused was in hospital after being injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound prior to his arrest.

His case was expected to be brought to court after being medically cleared to attend. (Global News)