Duo remanded for attack on Chinese businessman

TWO men were remanded to prison on Tuesday when they appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Mibicuri Magistrate’s Court.

The men, identified as Delwin December of Werk-en-Rust and Sheldon Adams of Lodge, Georgetown, were arrested on Thursday last following what investigators believed was a foiled robbery and alleged execution attempt on a Chinese businessman at Springlands on the Corentyne.

They were unrepresented and were each charged with one count of larceny and unlawful wounding. They pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to the facts of the case, the duo unlawfully wounded Jilli Sun, a Chinese businessman, on February 14th, 2019. It is also alleged that they stole a cellphone worth $100,000 from Chyan Xai Wang at the businessman’s premises in Springlands, Corentyne.

Adams, however, stated that the charges brought before the courts have nothing to do with the matter since they only had an altercation with the businessman. However, while objecting to bail, Police Prosecutor Orin Joseph told the court the medical certificate indicated that Sun suffered severe injuries including a fractured skull and that the police received statements from both of the accused that placed them at the scene of the crime as they just admitted.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded the men until April 8th when the matter will be transferred to the Springlands Magistrate’s Court for hearing.

According to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the men pounced on the Chinese businessman who owns and operates a window and glass business on Valentine’s Day and he was assaulted and hit with a hammer to his head. The incident was witnessed by passersby who notified the police who sprang into action, immediately setting up road blocks. At the road block at the Number 51 Police Station, a white Toyota Premio car, bearing registration number PSS 8991 and driven by Adams, was detained after he matched the description provided by witnesses.

A further search revealed that the other suspect, December, was walking along the roadway in the vicinity of the roadblock and he too was nabbed and taken into custody.

Police have since confirmed that blood, believed to be that of the businessman, was found on a sneaker of December as well as the floor of the front passenger side of the car. No guns nor ammunition was found on the suspects, but after interrogation, the police were able to pounce on a house at #50 Village on Friday in proximity to where the second suspect was apprehended and arrested three men after twelve live 12-gauge shotgun cartridges were unearthed.

As a result of the incident, police officers were out in the fields throughout the division carrying out stop and search on vehicles as they hunted for the other suspect believed to be involved in the crime. A businessman from Corriverton was subsequently arrested and placed in custody for questioning as it relates to the attack. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, before the duo left for the New Amsterdam prison, the police during a search, found three cellular phones in their possession.