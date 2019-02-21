Decomposed body of labourer found in home

THE decomposing remains of a 32-year-old labourer was found face-down in his home on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rayon Angel, who resides as Lot 343 Third Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara.

According to police sources, the man was last seen alive on Monday evening by a friend who visited his home. Crime scene investigators who visited his home found no marks of violence on the remains of the dead man.

There was no report that the home where the man lived was ransacked, but detectives have since taken photographs of the scene and are awaiting a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death.

The body is at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem. A relative who is close to the man said he separated from his wife about six weeks ago following regular confrontations between the two.