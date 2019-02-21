Couple charged for using bar as brothel

A COUPLE was on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for using rooms at La Cabana Bar and Hotel as a brothel for prostitution purposes.

Dhanraj Rambarran, 58, and his wife, Khamwattie Rambarran, 53, made their appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the joint charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that, between January 1, 2019 and February 16, 2019, at Henrietta Village, Essequibo, the couple, while being the owner of the La Cabana Bar, knowingly used the La Cabana Bar and Hotel as a brothel.

The couple’s attorney, Bernard DaSliva, made an application for bail and told the court that the La Cabana Bar and Hotel was owned by Dhanraj’s sister and his clients were tenants at the said property.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gordon Mansfield, made no objection to the couple being granted their pre-trial liberty, but requested that conditions be attached.

The chief magistrate released the couple on $10,000 bail each and ordered them to report every Friday to the Anna Regina Police Station, until completion of the trial.

The matter was transferred to the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court for February 27, 2019. The Guyana Chronicle had reported that the elderly couple was nabbed at the La Cabana Bar and Hotel during a Trafficking in Persons (TIPs) raid conducted by the police and a Ministerial Task Force TIP team from Georgetown.

At the Bar, located at Henrietta, two females were nabbed, one of them a Venezuelan. The two women were presumed to be sex workers and victims of TIPs.