BREAKING: Pilot dies after Cessna crashes at Eteringbang

A Cessna 206 crashed while landing at Eteringbang near the Venezuelan border on Thursday, killing the pilot.

The young pilot has been identified as Randy Liverpool, a former Air Traffic Controller.

This is the second aircraft crash this week.

On Monday, two persons, including the pilot of a Cessna 182 , came our alive after the aircraft crashed aback the Canal Number Two area while enroute to the Eugene F Correia International Airport from the western border village of Arau.

The pilot, Captain Lincoln Gomez , has said that “its a miracle” to be alive as the lone passenger , police officer Mark Grimmond expressed similar sentiments. The body of a man, Christopher Matthews, who died after he fell off of a mountain was on board at the time. The aircraft reportedly ran out of fuel.

This story will be updated.