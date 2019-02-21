Bent Street, Sparta Boss through to Magnum Mash Futsal quarter-finals

DEFENDING champions Bent Street, along with last year’s other finalists, Sparta Boss, have both booked their spots for the quarter-finals of the Magnum Mash Futsal.

The other teams who are through to that stage are Ansa McAl All-Stars, Back Circle, Gold is Money, Tiger Bay, Sophia and Future Stars.

When the round-of-16 stage commenced on Tuesday evening at the National Gymnasium; Bent Street managed to squeeze past Stabroek Ballers in their clash via penalties, after regulation time and extra time failed to break a 1-1 deadlock.

Bent Street’s lone goal came off of a Stabroek player in the 10th minute before Sean Taylor equalised late in the game to tie things up. When it came down to penalty kicks, it was the champions who showed their pedigree to hold their nerve and win 3-2.

Meanwhile, last year’s finalists Sparta Boss took apart North East La Penitence, beating them 3-1 to progress, following some clinical striking from Ryan Hackett and Jermain Junor who scored in the 7th, 19th and 22nd minutes respectively. North East’s lone goalscorer was Keifer Brady in the 16th minute.

In one of the high-octane performances of the night, Sophia tore into Broad Street scoring five goals while only conceding one.

Dwayne McLennon netted a hat-trick for the victors with his goals coming in the first, third and 17th minutes while Sherwin Charles and Shem Arthur scored one apiece in the 12th and 21st minutes. Broad Street’s only goal came in the 23rd minute, compliments of Joel McGarrell.

In another high-scoring encounter, Tiger Bay hit six past Showstoppers in a well-deserved 6-2 win. Deon Alfred bagged a hat-trick with goals in the second, 18th and 23rd minutes while Alpha Fletchman’s double came in the sixth and eighth minutes, with Keoma Gravesane being the other goalscorer.

The Showstoppers brace of goals came from the boot of Dexroy Adams and Trayon Bobb in the first and third minutes.

Gold is Money also sealed their quarter-final berth by going past Melanie 3-1 with goals from Colin Nelson, Hubert Pedro and Randolph Wagner while Rondell Assanah scored Melanie’s only goal.

Buxton Diamond’s own goal was all that Ansa McAl needed to seal their spot while Back Circle took care of North Ruimveldt with a 2-0 win after Stephon McLean and Selwyn Williams netted in the 10th and 25th minutes respectively.

The Future Stars needled Leopold Street in an intriguing contest with William Europe’s lone strike in the 12th minute deciding that fixture.

The quarter-finalists will head into action at the same venue tonight from 20:00hrs with Ansa McAl facing Back Circle in the first match of the night. Two of the most exciting clashes are the final two fixtures of the night with Bent Street facing Sophia and Sparta Boss clashing with Future Stars.

Fixtures for tonight:

Ansa McAl vs Back Circle

Gold is Money vs Tiger Bay

Bent Street vs Sophia

Sparta Boss vs Future Stars