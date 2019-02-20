The PPP would rather this be an election based on race

Dear Editor,

HAVE you seen those PPP campaign ads with Afro-Guyanese championing the PPP? Well, I have and they are completely hilarious. So much so, that I was laughing out so loud that my secretary stepped into my office and queried if I’m ok. Of course, you know I always have a quick response for everything. I replied, “I am looking at a comedy on BREXIT.”

Anyway PPP campaign ads are so funny that I would suggest that you do not look at them with a full bladder. The Afro-Guyanese in these ads are saying that the government has not done anything for them in three and a half years. It may just be me being too over-analytical. With my analytical hat on I sat back waiting for them to say what the PPP has done for them in 23 1/2 years. They never said anything about that because their clownish advisers never expected someone to analyse their ads. Further Mr. Editor, I will repeat: the PPP was in power for 23 1/2 years. These folks who are complaining are in dire need — severely poverty-stricken. You get where I am going with this? Why are they in dire need when under the PPP they all received the royal treatment? What happened to their wealth? Clearly, Jagdeo, Irfaan Ali, Dr. Webster, Dr. Westford, Brassington, Priya Manickchand, Dr. Ashni Singh, Anil Nandlall among others still have their wealth. You see how clownish these ads are.

And the comedy continues. The PPP would say that the government is discriminating against Indo-Guyanese in preference for Afro-Guyanese, hence the need to take the country back. Yet their ads are painting a picture of Afro-Guyanese being discriminated against with the other five races apparently happy. The PPP needs to make up its mind how it wishes to portray the government. They must be afflicted with the Ramkarran 33/34 virus. Can’t have a consistent narrative.

Based on the PPP’s ads, the government has this election covered. Five out of the six races are apparently satisfied. 70% of the votes guaranteed. This should be a landslide victory, judging from the PPP’s clownish display. Editor, can you answer why these ads never surfaced in 1992, 1997, 2002, 2007, 2011 or 2015? It just perplexed me. I guess the blacks were all shot dead then and those now alive were spared and protected by the PPP.

I’m sure on reading this letter they will attempt to rectify their narrative, but they are in danger of providing the interviewees too much information, hence clogging their brains. Also narrating this additional information, if they can remember it, may cost them a few more thousand dollars. In my opinion, whoever is the campaign strategist advising the PPP should be fired. Clearly, he also bought or printed his own certificates.

To all Guyanese. All six races. Do not just look at what the government has or has not done for you in three and a half years. Also look at what the PPP did for you in 23 1/2 years and what the other parties can do for you, taking into consideration the likelihood of them gaining enough votes to have a voice in the parliament. Look at who are living in the mansions and driving the expensive SUVs. Don’t be swayed by comical disinformation ads. Look at the facts. The PPP would rather this be an election based on race. You the electorate don’t have to.

Regards

Dr. Mark Devonish MBBS MSc MRCP(UK) FRCP(Edin)

Consultant, Acute Medicine

Nottingham University Hospital

UK