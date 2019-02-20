Berbice school boy assaults headmaster

The Principal of a secondary school at New Amsterdam, Berbice was physically assaulted by a suspended fourth form student on Wednesday after he was told the young man to leave the school compound.

The educator, Fenton Fraser, recounted that the teenager had been suspended from school last week for three days, and he was told to return with his parents on completion of his suspension.

He said the student, who was dressed in uniform, entered the school yard on Wednesday minus his parents and was told to leave. However, he lingered around and this prompted a teacher to approach him and again ask him to leave and return with a parent.

After school was dismissed, the Headmaster ventured out of the school compound to inform waiting parents and vehicular owners of a slight change in the dismissal time.

It was during that period that he saw the suspended student and inquired why he was still around.At that instance the teen used a series of expletives at the Principal ,before punching him.

Fortunately, several male students from a nearby school were passing and they intervened before the teachers of the Tutorial Academy rescued their colleague.

Consequently, the police were alerted but the lad fled the scene.

The matter is currently engaging the attention of the Ministry of Education School Welfare Department.