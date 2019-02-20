‘Don’t allow anyone to divide you’

…Min. Allicock tells residents of Karasabai

RESIDENTS of Karasabai, Region Nine were assured that the coalition government is committed to ensuring that all Guyana remains united despite efforts to cause division by rouge political elements of the opposition.

This was the message to residents by Minster of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, during the recently-concluded ministerial outreach in Region Nine over the weekend.

On his trip to Karasabai, Minister Allicock was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe and Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams SC. “I have seen the opposition spreading misinformation, greed, hate and division, we cannot afford to do that,” Minister Allicock remarked. “Minister Lowe and I came and met communities divided, and since 2015 we have been working to dismantle that hate. We have chosen instead to encourage our people to learn to support each other. We are working to have our people unite because now is the time to make ourselves a better people,” he added.

The minister said the coalition government is a true representation of unity, since several political parties have joined forces and remain committed to bringing the progressive changes which Guyana deserves. Addressing development, Minister Allicock said the government has recognised that transportation is critical to progress, and assured that there are major plans in the pipeline for the North Pakaraimas in this regard.

He disclosed that in the coming weeks, the Regional Democratic Council will be investing millions of dollars towards further road infrastructure improvements. “Yurong Paru will receive five million to begin the process of repairing their own roads, likewise Rukumutu and Tipuru… and bigger things will come,” the minister explained. Land remains a topical issue for Indigenous villages and in addressing Karasabai’s land situation, the minister said the government is aware of their concerns and is working to resolve same.

He also provided an update on the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy and noted that President David Granger has been actively involved in negotiations to speedily bring an end to Venezuela’s claims. Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, noted that the government, through the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, is unwavering in its efforts to ensure the Indigenous population becomes self-sufficient.

The minister said one clear example of this is the Hinterland Employment Youth Service (HEYS) programme, which to date, has seen close to four thousand youths receiving formal training in skills training and capacity building, and ultimately becoming their own boss.

She underscored that this never occurred during the 23 years of the previous regime and most importantly, comes at a critical time when Guyana is preparing for major economic and social transformation with the potential oil and gas sector soon to become fully operational.

Minister Garrido-Lowe noted with pride the efforts of the young people of Karasabai who have established a general store and printing service, which is positively impacting their lives and “giving them an opportunity to do business like never before.” “These youths are well organised; their books are up to date and they are rotating their employment. Across the country, youths are benefitting from all the opportunities provided by the HEYS programme. We have trained almost four thousand youths. That is what the APNU+AFC government is doing for our youths” the minister observed.

She disclosed that the 19 youths who have invested in the general store and printing service will each receive $50,000, to further invest in their business venture; and called on their relatives, friends and villagers alike, to continue supporting them in their endeavours. One of the young entrepreneurs explained that once in receipt of their grant, they will utilise the money to construct a building of their own since they currently occupy a space at the community’s multipurpose building.

In her closing remarks, Minister Garrido-Lowe cautioned residents to be mindful of opposition elements who are peddling misinformation about the Government of Guyana/IDB-funded housing project. She made it pellucidly clear that those recipients will receive their homes free of cost stating that: “you do not have to pay for the houses, so those who are telling you that you have to pay, that’s a lie, the house belongs to you”. Both Ministers highlighted the government’s commitment to bridging the communication divide with the establishment of five radio stations across the region – an important facility which was withheld from them for decades, which gives them power which is knowledge-based. Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams, took the opportunity to update residents on the legal aspect of the December 21st vote. (DPI)