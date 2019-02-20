Business Ministry coming 100-strong this ‘Mash’

–‘We in it to win it’ Min. Gaskin promises

THE dazzling array of blue and gold greeted the eyes of all present as the Ministry of Business launched its ‘Mash 2019’ costume band on Monday at the Sophia Exhibition Centre.

The band was launched under the theme, ‘Re-discovering El Dorado: The Land of Golden Opportunities’.

Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that he was brimming with excitement in anticipation of his band taking to the streets come ‘Mash Day’. And so, too, he said, are its revellers – all 100 of them – looking forward to a day filled with fun and frolic, as they are “in it to win it” this year for the costume and float parade competition.

Costume Designer, Jermaine Broomes said that apart from the selection of the colours which represent the ministry, blue and gold is used on the costumes to represent Guyana’s waters and El Dorado and the golden opportunities Guyana has to offer.

According to the designer, the king of the band costume will depict the many aspects of business, while the individual female reveller costume depicts the prime of El Dorado. The sub-agencies of the ministry will be displayed as sections of the float parade. (DPI)