– SRHR with Artiste in Direct Support and Massay Distribution

– in a direct and deliberate ploy to sensitise the Guyanese populace

By Margaret Burke

“GREAT sex begins with safe sex’ was the theme given to the observance of World International Condom Day (2019) awareness activity, which was held at the Stabroek Market Square on Saturday February 18.

The event, organised by President of the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Adventures, Dr. Patricee Douglas, was executed with the collaborative efforts of the Artiste and Direct Support (ADS) – headed by Desiree Edgill and Massy Distribution Guyana Inc.

MONTH OF LOVE

It was explained by Dr. Douglas that, “The month of February is known as the month of love because of Valentine’s Day. However, most persons are not aware that within that month International Condom Day is observed on the 13th of February in conjunction with Valentine’s Day.”

“This event is promoted by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) with the aim of promoting prevention of STIs, HIV and unwanted pregnancies through free condom distribution and safe-sex awareness activities and events, with a special focus on youth, in fun and creative ways”, the doctor added.

OBSERVED GLOBALLY

She stated that the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is the largest such organisation, operating in 39 countries with over 92 International Condom Day events worldwide: with at least 19 in the USA. These include testing drives, health fairs, fashion shows and other activities.

The organisation took its safe sex message to the streets, visiting one of the most popular places in Georgetown to raise awareness of the importance of condom usage; dismantle myths surrounding the usage of condoms; demonstrate how to use the male and female condoms correctly on reproductive models and reinforce the importance of using the male and female condoms correctly and before sexual activity. It also served to promote and educate everyone, with an emphasis on youth, sex education and STIs in a creative, fun and interactive way.

EDUCATING THE PUBLIC

Dr. Faqueeda Watson, one of the SRHR Adventures members, told the Guyana Chronicle that the day’s activity was essential to speak of ‘safer sex’ activities; about HIV/AIDS counselling and testing, as well as the importance of wearing a condom in sexual endeavours, which she says would protect from unwanted pregnancies, but also to protect from all types of STDs. It was stressed for example, that the male and female condoms should never be used at the same time.

In addition, Dr. Watson said that there were also a number of prizes available for persons who were willing to take part in the day’s activities, especially for the correct answers given for questions related to topics on condoms, STDs and the like, since sex education is important, she added.

HIV TESTING AND STREET DRAMA

Dr. Watson also pointed to the HIV/AIDS testing booth, explaining that the strictest confidentiality was observed at all times. She showed that the booth, unlike the one where demonstrations and distributions was being done, was fully enclosed. Also, only the needed personnel from the Artist in Direct Support (ADS) were ever present for counselling and testing of any individual. Condoms, as well as prizes, were also given out by the ADS group.

She said that there is no wrong or right – it is better that people know their status so as to prevent themselves from contracting any form of STDs.

“Since the organisation was founded by Dr. Patrice Douglas some two years ago, we have been doing outreaches like this in churches, health centres, on the road and anywhere we are asked to go. However, this is the first for this event – International Condom Day, but it will become an annual event since a lot of the persons we have been meeting have been giving us great feedback and we will continue to make visits to inform and educate, once invited”, she stated.