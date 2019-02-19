Mr Sittlington should pack his bags and return to the UK

Dear Editor,

I HAVE never written a letter to the newspapers but after reading Friday’s edition of the Stabroek News, I felt I had an obligation to write.

It seems that Sam Sittlington has now fully embraced the filthy ways of some Guyanese big people. In Friday’s edition of Stabroek News, Sittlington did not hide his nasty contempt, and made a gallant attempt at besmirching the integrity of his former colleague, Ms Sherronie James. Mr Sittlington has fallen on his own sharpened sword. As we say in Guyana, Sittlington fell in the hole he was carefully digging for M. James.

I got to know Ms James for just over a year now, when I participated in a Business Leadership mentoring programme she undertook at her own expense, to support youngsters like me from deprived areas such as Sophia and Albouystown. These opportunities are rare and meant the world to us, as few successful people ever take the time to give us the encouragement and support that is critical to our development.

Ms James undertook this community activity in her own time, and using her own resources, and the knowledge and encouragement she passed on has made a big difference to the success of many of our business ventures. She used the social commentary in the music that we in the so-called ghettos listen, to capture our attention and to impart novel and innovative ways in our approach to business.

In my experience of Ms James, she is one of the most humble but very intelligent, professional and enlightened persons I have ever met. She understood our struggles and won the admiration of many of us. Her mentoring and guidance has played a big part in the success my own business and those of many of my friends. She used her own money to support and sponsor many of our activities when none was coming from other quarters. None of us knew where she worked or what she did, until some quarters of the political divide attempted to destroy her on social media in the last few weeks.

Mr Editor, the young people of Guyana are fed up with the way some of our political parties operate. We are no longer of the mindset of the 1960s and 1970s. This nonsense by big people of attempting to destroy innocent people’s lives and reputations must stop. Sam Sittlington of all people should know that you do not throw bricks at glass houses when he is living in one. Mr Sittlington should pack his bags and return to the UK. Guyanese people have seen him for what he really is.

Regards,

Davon Thomas