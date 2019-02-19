Guyana to participate in several overseas forums

GOVERNMENT has given the ‘green light’ for Guyana to be part of the fourth edition of the Conference on Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices in India.

The forum, which commenced on February 14, serves to update countries on developments within India’s pharmaceutical industries. Director of the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department, Marlon Cole and Oneal Atkins are representing Guyana at the conference.

“Further, it is expected to be a catalyst in providing a platform for foreign companies to get into joint ventures with Indian companies”, said Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, during a press briefing on Friday.

Guyana will also be represented at the Development Bank of Latin America’s ‘Project on Financing Sustainable Fisheries and Food Security Conference’, in Barbados from February 25 to 26, 2019.

According to Harmon, the project “encompasses all fish and stocks being managed and harvested sustainably, legally and supplied.”

Guyana will also participate in a sub-regional level two workshop on pollution response conventions in St. Kitts and Nevis, from March 11, 2019.

The minister said the convention will be a unique opportunity for Guyana to strengthen regional cooperation and evaluate aspects which will be incorporated into the Caribbean oil response commission. Director General (ag) of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lt. Col. Kester Craig, is scheduled to attend the convention.