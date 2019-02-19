Guyana drawn in ‘Group G’ of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

… to play Haiti, El Salvador and Honduras

GUYANA’S National U-17 football team will have to go through Haiti, El Salvador and Honduras in Group G of the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship.

The IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, USA, will host the tournament that will feature 35 countries (sorted into eight groups), all of whom will be vying for a chance to play at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The 2019 edition of the Under-17 Championship will take place in three rounds.

The first round qualifiers will take place March 16-24 (Groups A and C) and April 1-9 (Groups B and D), while the Final Championship (Groups E, F, G, H and knockout stage) will take place May 1-16.

After round-robin play, the top three finishers in each the group will qualify for the knockout stage, joining the four group winners of the Qualification Stage in the Round-of-16.

The knockout stage of the competition will be played in its entirety in a single match elimination format, with the semi-finalists automatically qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Peru.

In the previous edition of the CONCACAF Men’s Under-17 Championship played in Panama in 2017, Mexico won their third straight title and seventh overall, with a 5-4 penalty shootout win over the United States in the final.