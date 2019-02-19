Guyana depart for FIBA AmeriCup 2021 Pre-Qualifiers tournament in Colombia

… will open against Paraguay on Friday

GUYANA’S senior Men’s National basketball team will depart today for Tunja, Colombia, where they will compete in Group B of the FIBA AmeriCup 2021 Pre-Qualifiers.

The Junior Hercules-coached side will square off against Paraguay (February 22), hosts Colombia (February 23) and Bolivia (February 24), where the top two teams from Group B, along with the top two teams among Antigua, Bahamas, Belize, and Cuba, will join Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, USA, Venezuela and the Virgin Islands for the FIBA AmeriCup 2021 Qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Hercules named 19-year-old Yonnick Tappin of the Victory Valley Royals in his 12-man squad when the team was announced yesterday.

Tappin was a standout at the schools level with Mackenzie High, but made a name for himself during the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation’s (GABF) National Club Championship with the Linden-based club.

Tappin will be joined by his Victory Valley Royals teammates Orlan Glasgow and Harold Adams, alongside the James brothers – Gordon and Delroy (AEK Athens), CBC MVP Stanton Rose, as well as Anthony Moe (USA), Travis Belgrave (Eagles), Travis Burnett (Cobras), Timothy Thompson (Colts), Kevon Wiggins (USA) and Shaine Webster (Colts).

Dennis Clarke is the assistant coach, while Alex Graham will serve as the team’s manager.

After announcing the selected players, Hercules said that “the only thing that stands between this Guyana basketball team and our dream is the will to try and the belief that it is actually possible. If we do that, we will be victorious.”

And in an invited comment, recently elected GBF president Michael Singh pointed out, “with a short time allocated for us for funding and team preparation, GABF executive is proud to produce its best possible squad, featuring our local and overseas-based talent.”

“Victory in Colombia will solidify our grip on Caribbean basketball, allow us to focus on AmeriCup region which is higher than CBC basketball, as we join teams such as Dominican Republic and Bahamas, who do not play at CBC level,” Singh said.

Guyana’s participation is made possible through the sponsorship and support received from the Government of Guyana, through the National Sports Commission, Minister David Patterson in his personal capacity, John Fernandes Limited, Alex Mendes and NF Agriculture.