Foundation calls for assistance to save baby with Down Syndrome

THE Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA) Foundation has called for assistance to fund the treatment for five-month-old Jahziah McKenzie, who was diagnosed with Down Syndrome and Atrioventricular (AV) Canal Defect (a hole in her heart).

According to the organisation, they have received less than US$500 so far and without donations, they would not be able to help McKenzie.

SHEA said since the baby was born, her mother, Ephah, has been her sole caregiver. Ephah, who is a single mother of two other girls, reached out to SHEA with the plea for help to save her baby’s life.

“Ephah explained that she has faced incredible difficulties in her quest for treatment for little Jahziah. She used her savings to pay for her daughter to be seen and diagnosed at the Balwant Singh Hospital, where an echo-cardiogram test was done; however, the hospital could not offer treatment due to the lack of equipment needed for pediatric heart surgery,” said the organisation.

The distraught mother expressed further frustration in not being able to secure the required treatment at the GPHC, noting that she was told that the results of the echo test which was done at Balwant Singh Hospital could not be used at GPHC. That meant that she would need to have another test done.

Her struggle and frustration continued as she could not get an appointment to have the echo test redone at GPHC, despite numerous trips to the clinic.

“Luckily, a few days ago, with the help of the Ministry of Public Health, she was able to get an appointment and baby Jahziah had her echo test done on February 15”, said the organisation. She was advised to go to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) for further assistance.

Despite all of her trials, including strapping her daughter to her chest and walking miles to clinic visits, Ephah was told that she may need to seek overseas treatment, since the treatment needed is not available in Guyana.

SHEA has since accepted baby McKenzie’s case and is working to secure treatment for her overseas.

“We now need your help to save this young life and bring some relief to her amazing mom. Skip breakfast or lunch or coffee and donate to her. Before you go to your house of worship tomorrow, give to save her life. Share her story. Ask your friends and family to help. Give this baby a fighting chance. C’mon guys we can do this,” the organisation pled.

Persons who are interested in making a contribution towards the cause could contact the organisation on SHEA@SHEACHARITY.ORG or call Mckenzie’s mom on 592 645 3590.