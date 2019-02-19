England must pick Jofra Archer – Nasser Hussain

ENGLAND should pick Jofra Archer once he becomes qualified as they build up to hosting this summer’s World Cup, says ex-England captain Nasser Hussain.

Sussex all-rounder Archer was born in Barbados but has an English father and a British passport.

He will be eligible to play for England in March thanks to new residency rules which came in on January 1.

“I don’t like last-minute changes but there is a special cricketer out there in Jofra Archer,” said Hussain.

The updated England and Wales Cricket Board rules mean some cricketers currently classed as overseas players will be eligible to play for England once they have lived in the country for three years.

The previous rules meant there was a seven-year residency period for players who arrived in England after their 18th birthday.

The change means Archer, 23, could be picked in the England squad for the World Cup, which starts in May.

“If you’ve got an opportunity to improve your squad before a World Cup you must take it,” added Hussain, speaking to BBC Radio 5 live at an event marking 100 days until the tournament starts.

“It just keeps one or two cricketers on their toes in these next three weeks in the Caribbean and the white ball cricket before they select their World Cup squad.”

England play five one-day internationals against the West Indies, which start today, prior to a three-match Twenty20 series against the same side.

Archer is not eligible but could be for six one-day internationals – one in Ireland and five against Pakistan – in May before the World Cup begins later that month.

WHEN IS ARCHER ELIGIBLE?

Sussex said in November that Archer – who is contracted by the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) – is likely to qualify “at some point in March 2019”.

The county explained that the exact date of his qualification would depend on the time he spends out of the UK during the rest of 2018-19. (BBC Sport)