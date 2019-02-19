Confident Jaguars arrive ahead of Scorpions clash

WHILE stressing that every encounter is different, Guyana Jaguars coach Rayon Griffith says his team is focussed on completing the double against Jamaica Scorpions in this season’s West Indies four-day championship.

Earlier this month, the four-time reigning champions Jaguars bounced back from a 37-run first-innings deficit to beat the Scorpions by seven wickets in the seventh-round match at Guyana National Stadium. The teams meet again at Sabina Park in Kingston in round eight, starting tomorrow.

“It’s a new game, different conditions … we just have to ensure we are consistent in the three departments (batting, bowling and fielding),” Griffith told the Jamaica Observer shortly after arrival in Jamaica yesterday.

“The Scorpions played fairly decent, but I won’t stress on how they went about it. This is a new game so it will be different … and we are ready for the challenge.”

The Jaguars, despite two losses in a row in mid-season, lead the six-team league standings with 112.4 points from seven matches and are odds on to claim five straight titles.

The Robert Haynes-coached Scorpions, who have won only two of their six matches, are fifth with 59 points.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes are second with 83.2 points, followed by Windward Islands Volcanoes (75), Barbados Pride (73.6) and cellar-team Trinidad and Tobago Red Force (58.8).

Griffith, who took over coaching duties after Esaun Crandon was drafted in the West Indies coaching set-up, said nothing will be taken for granted.

“We still have three games, (and) we want to win all three. Of course, if we get five in a row that would be very good for us.

“We lost those two games, but we have put them behind us and started fresh. We lapsed in those two games in certain areas, but definitely the guys pulled themselves together and brought it back. We don’t want to jump the gun; we just want to come out and try and win the game this weekend,” the coach emphasised. (Reprinted from Jamaica Observer)