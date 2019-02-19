Attempts being made to obstruct government developments in Region One

WHILE the Government of Guyana (GoG) has been making unceasing strides in developing Barima Waini (Region One), more specifically in the town of Mabaruma, and Port Kaituma, person(s) have been trying to thwart the efforts.

This was the sentiment of Randolph Storm, Regional Executive Officer (REO) of the said region.

Storm told the Guyana Chronicle that he had been assigned to the Region about a month ago and had been visiting villages, towns, and sub-regions within Barima Waini, with the aim of familiarising himself, and to ascertain where and what works could be done.

Storm said that, during a visit to Port Kaituma, recently, he took the opportunity to visit the newly -constructed Amerindian Hostel which was being prepared for handing over to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

Upon arriving at the hostel, it was discovered that attempts were made to vandalise the secured premises.

The REO pointed out that the hostel was ‘broken into’ and a lighted candle was placed behind the door, resulting in the door and its frame being scorched.

Storm expressed how disturbed he was when the efforts of Government appeared to have been disrespected by person or persons unknown.

“I believe this was an effort to make the government look bad. This hostel is in a fenced compound, with a locked gate. The person or persons who did this, had to have jumped over the fence, and committed this unscrupulous act. ,” Storm said.

Storm added that the act could be regarded as attempted arson and he hoped the perpetrators would be caught and placed before the court.

The REO said he reported the matter to the Commander of “E” and “F” Division, and an investigation had begun.

Warning persons against committing such acts, Storm said “the Government of Guyana is unremittingly investing in Barima Waini’s development. It (the government) is doing everything within its power to assist our Amerindian populace. I am pleading and hoping, that persons who are trying to destroy the efforts of the government, will desist from doing so. Let us appreciate and respect what is being done for us, otherwise, persons who commit such acts, will be dealt with, accordingly”.

The government, in its 2019 budget allocated and approved $3.4Billion in Parliament late last year, for Barima Waini’s development.

The Government has since embarked upon several projects to the benefit of the people of the region.