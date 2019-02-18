Toka gets farming implements

THE residents of Toka Village, North Rupununi, Region Nine, were encouraged to return to large-scale farming as Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, handed over farming equipment to the Village Council on Saturday.

Minister Allicock is part of a large 19-member ministerial outreach in the region from February 15 to 17.

During a community meeting at the Toka Primary School, the minister updated the residents on developments under the coalition government and the current political situation in the country.

Minister Allicock said that the government is focussing heavily on agriculture across the country, especially in Region Nine which has fertile soil. This, he said, is evident in the work the agriculture ministry has been doing to promote new crops and cattle rearing in the region, and the proposed construction of Region 9’s Agriculture Research Station in the Nappi area.

The minister gave examples of the ventures such as the Sundried Tomato project in the North Pakaraima, in Region Eight. He noted when that project began, there were negative reviews regarding the price the residents were being paid for the tomatoes. Today, the project has moved from 40 suppliers to over 100 persons with other villages expressing interest. At the end of the year, the tomato farmers collect as much as $250,000 for their harvest.

The minister told the Toka residents to use the North Pakaraima venture as an example to develop their own products, especially as the village is known for its abundance of cashew nuts and cattle.

“Cashew nuts is one of the most expensive nuts on the market. You can develop this merchandise, get dryers and good packaging. These are the projects you should be thinking about and write your proposals and we will provide that support, but you have to organise yourselves, discuss these things with the Village Council.”

The minister also highlighted other agriculture projects being executed across the hinterland regions such as the coffee project in Santa Rosa and the Crab and Fish Processing facility in Smith Creek. Funds were also approved for a processing facility in Annai this year among others.

He reminded the people that the APNU+AFC Government has a responsibility to serve the Guyanese people and it will do so.

“We are still in government because we have not had elections and so there is no new government installed. There has been a lot of speculations, but we believe in giving you the facts. We are concerned about proper information to the masses and so we are here to provide you with proper information… In December, a budget was passed, so we have business to do and projects to deliver.”

Over the past three years, the government has been working to restore power into the hands of the people and has developed four new towns – in Mabaruma, Region One; Bartica, Region Seven; Mahdia, Region Eight; and Lethem, Region Nine. It is also expected that very soon, every region will have its own police division, making it easier for security issues to be addressed. Information is also a very import aspect of development, Minister Allicock noted. It is for this reason, he said, the government established five radio stations in all the towns and 172 ICT Hubs.

Toshao Eugene Isaacs said that the tools handed over will add to the tractor they received in 2015 to boost their agriculture activities. He added that the community has seen massive development under the APNU+AFC government and is confident that further support will be provided to his village.

The Toshao, however, said that the issue of land extension and demarcation has had a negative effect on his village, specifically as it relates to farming and tourism. Under the previous administration, he said there was a mistake with the initial demarcation of the land. (DPI)