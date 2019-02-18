Steven Ramphal is Banks Chutney monarch

By Indrawattie Natram

Young, vibrant and passionate contender Steven Ramphal has emerged winner of the Banks Chutney monarch following a list of competitive performances on Sunday night at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground on the Essequibo Coast.

Video courtesy of SR Productions

He gained 355 points for his performance, a margin of 11 points from the second-place winner, Bunty Singh.

When the results were announced, Ramphal shed tears of joy as he entered the stage and dropped on his knees. It was indeed a proud moment for the father of one and even as the crowd was cheering him on, he could not stop crying.

Ramphal won himself G$1M cash and also two airfare tickets to any Caribbean Airlines destinations.

Steven’s performance amazed the judges when he sang, “Rang Ke Bhare Main Bhool Jao- Forget about your colour and let’s live in love”. During his performance, the artiste was very creative and his supporting team showcased props that sent the message of diversity.

Speaking with Guyana Chronicle immediately after his win, Ramphal said that Guyana is beautiful but citizens need to end racism. He called on Guyanese to live in love and unity in moving Guyana forward. Ramphal’s success came hours after he was adjudged the 2nd place winner for the 2019 Soca Monarch competition the night before. He as also the 3rd place winner in 2018 Chutney competition.

Bunty Singh, the 2016 Chutney winner, defended his 2018 title by belting out lyrics during an energetic performance on the Anna Regina stage when he sang “Polourie- Light up the Chuha”.

He attained 344 points with a cash prize of G$600,000. Singh is a seasoned singer, song writer and a song producer. The young man is the owner of a recording studio in Berbice. He has been singing for quite some years and has assisted a lot of budding artistes to produce their songs locally.

Third Place winner Pooran Seeraj of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice said that this year’s competition was very challenging and commented that he has seen that the standard is rising when it comes to chutney music in Guyana. Seeraj, the 2014 Chutney Monarch and 2nd place winner in 2016, sang lyrics to a song was entitled “GT Larki”, in which he told about his real-life experience in New Delhi, India.

Putting out a very talented performance was 4th place winner Arijit Singh who gained 228 points in the competition. He outshone 9 other contestants with his song entitled “Ring on the Lucknee”. Singh is a young devoted singer who started signing at his mandir. He is well versed in the rangs and has sprouted into chutney since he wants to make his listeners happy with his music. He won himself G$200,000 dollars.

Other contestants included Hamesh Rhyna called ‘Entertainer V Star’ with his song ‘My dreams’, Christopher Ramphal with his song ‘Sundar Larki’, Sasnaayan Hitnarayan, also called “Prince HTN” with his song ‘Love and Unity’, Chandarpaul Nathoo with his ‘Mash 49’, Deonarine Balkissoon, also called “Nishal B” with his ‘I Proud to be a Guyanese’, Goonwattie Harrynarine and also called “Amrita” with her song “Dulaha Dulahin”.

Convener Roshini Boodhoo-Persaud said in her view all the contestants were winners and admired their efforts throughout the competition. She made notice especially on the point of creativity and initiative displayed by contestants in the props and back up dancers.

Backed by the Shakti Strings band, the show on Sunday night was made possible through the Ministry of Presidency, the Department of Culture and Sports and the Ministry of Social Cohesion and the private sector as part of 2019 Mashramani activities.