Moves afoot to bridge coast-hinterland divide

— US$4M and not US$4B for Lethem Aerodrome expansion

WITH a plethora of developmental projects in store for 2019 for the Rupununi Region, junior Public Infrastructure Minister Annette Ferguson told Sand Creek, South Rupununi residents on Sunday that the government is moving to bring the coastland to the hinterland.

One major project that highlights that objective is the expansion and rehabilitation of the Lethem Aerodrome to the tune of US$4 million, and not US$4B, as was reported in our Saturday, February 16, 2019 edition. The Guyana Chronicle regrets the error and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused.

The expansion will transform the aerodrome into a regional airport with the same ratings as the Ogle International Airport.

Ferguson also spoke of the feasibility study on the Linden to Lethem Road, which she said is important in ensuring the overall quality of the road is acceptable. In the interim, the government will execute repairs to the thoroughfare, especially between Mabura and Kurupukari. She said the government is prioritising infrastructural development which saw a budgetary allocation of $35 billion in 2019.

Similar information was related to residents of Lethem, on Friday by Minister David Patterson, who also related that in Lethem, two contracts have been awarded for internal roads to be paved. The commissioning of the Manari bypass will be done next month.

Minister Patterson highlighted that a geo-technical study has commenced to resuscitate the Moco-Moco hydro power plant, which was destroyed by a mudslide, as the provision of diesel to operate the Lethem Power Company (LPC) to provide electricity to a growing town, has become very costly.

Coupled with this, Lethem will be home to a spanking, new 1.5 megawatts solar farm, with funding provided by the IDB. According to the minister, the lands for the facility have already been acquired and tenders for its construction will be out soon.