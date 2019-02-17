The EPA launches its first magazine ‘Green Note’

IN an era of global environmental change, environmental issues are at the forefront now, more than ever before, and rightly so, with the imminent threat of climate change and other environmental hazards apparent. At the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), one of our functions is to ensure public participation in environmental management and to educate the public on the impact of developmental activities. We believe education is vital for transformative action, to build awareness, and prompt conversations about the current realities of our planet and provide an impetus for solutions. With this goal in mind, the agency is pleased to announce its inaugural magazine publication, “Green Note- (Notes on the Environment)”.

The launching of the Green Note can be seen as a step forward for the agency, as we seek to expand our communication platforms and enlighten the public on not only the work of the agency, but also current environmental events through a convenient and “easy-to-read” medium.

THE KEY PURPOSE

The agency is committed to raising awareness and educating the public on pertinent matters relative to human health and the environment. The Environmental Protection Act, Cap. 20:05, Laws of Guyana, mandates the agency to “provide information and education to the public…” on matters relating to environmental conservation and management. Ultimately, this reader-friendly magazine comes on the heels of the agency’s TV programme, “The Environment Matters” and complements the existing communication and awareness tools.

The Green Note is intriguing and captures not only articles about the EPA and its work, but a wide cross-section of stakeholders from non-governmental organisations, the private sector, government ministries etc. There is an article of interest to everyone, including youths and children. Additionally, the magazine provides an overview of the country’s implementation of the Green State Development Strategy.

WHAT’S INSIDE?

As readers flip through the pages of the magazine, there is something for everyone- young and old. The agency is proud of this accomplishment and is confident that this publication will increase the organisation’s visibility and positively change the public’s perception of the EPA as the lead Environmental Regulator in Guyana. Likewise, Green Note serves as a conduit for relevant and up-to-date information being diffused into the public and private domains; locally, regionally and internationally. Within this publication, there are features that would interest; farmers who might be intrigued by green technology used in agriculture; a teacher looking to start an environmental club; a house-wife looking to find sustainable ways of disposing domestic waste; a developer seeking information on Environmental Authorisation; or anyone interested in the measures that are taken locally to transition Guyana into a Green State.

THE LAUNCH

The Green Note magazine was officially launched on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Umana Yana. Representatives from various private and government organisations were invited to witness this historical event. The agency will be distributing many more to all the ministries and other agencies. The general public can view the magazine at various public outlets such as the National Library or access the digital version online.

The agency hopes readers take advantage of this opportunity to get a first- hand look inside the EPA, and explore the many intricacies and facets of our dynamic environment. The agency looks forward to continued support as we synergise our efforts to make greater inroads for a sustainable and prosperous Guyana. The agency hopes that readers select the Green Note as their companion whether in the comforts of a living room or waiting room or on a long flight. We assure you that it will be an enjoyable and interesting read!

You can make contact to the agency on 225-5471-2; www.epaguyana.org or epaguyana on Facebook, Ganges Street, Sophia, Georgetown, should you have questions regarding Environmental Authorisation