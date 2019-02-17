ELC’s upcoming Spring Fashion and Empowerment Tea Party

An opportunity for personal growth

By Gibron Rahim

THERE are many reasons to celebrate the arts. They bring meaning and beauty into our lives. Sometimes life truly imitates art. Even more profound is when the arts are directed toward a purpose or cause. This will be the case with the upcoming Spring Fashion and Empowerment Tea Party being hosted by Empowering to Lead with Confidence (ELC).

The Pepperpot Magazine was able to speak to ELC Founder Nadia Thomas Winter to learn about her background in the arts and gain some insight into what attendees can expect from the Spring Fashion and Empowerment Tea Party. Nadia has been designing freelance since the early 2000s during her years at the University of Guyana. She related that her interest in the fine arts came from her uncle who is a self-taught artist. “His artwork was very inspiring to me as a child and it’s something I grew to love,” she said. Additionally, Nadia has come from a line of self-taught seamstresses. Her grandmother, mother and aunts all became seamstresses. “Being around them, it was just natural for me to design,” stated Nadia. “Out of my three sisters, I was the only who took up designing.”

In addition to the mantle of designer, Nadia has also taught Visual Arts for over 13 years. She is also notably a CSEC marker and moderator. She noted that teaching and grooming high school children have both been very exciting and sometimes challenging experience. “Experimenting with new techniques with them allows me to learn as well, as an educator or even as an artist,” Nadia related. “Every day there are always new, inspiring things to learn.” She pointed out that the process strengthens one as an artist and teacher in developing techniques and keeping abreast with the ever-changing art world.

Currently based in the British Virgin Islands, Nadia is an advocate for the arts and all creativities. “Art is very important to a child’s development socially, emotionally and it helps develop their motor skills,” she noted. She also pointed out that art is connected to mathematics, English, science and history and helps children to build self-esteem.

“Through art, it gives a person the opportunity to make a personal statement and build confidence about their uniqueness allowing them to express happiness, joy, and pride,” Nadia affirmed. “As time changes, we focus more on creativity in eitherscience, inventions or creative industries to drive sustainable development and create inclusive job opportunities.”

Nadia cited a UNESCO report which noted that the contribution of cultural and creative industries to economic growth is estimated to generate US $250 billion in revenue a year, creating 29.5 million jobs worldwide. “This report helps to demonstrate the value of the arts and it provides a good rationale for government support of arts and culture,” she said, “especially in developing countries where there are so many other demands on the public purse.”

The Spring Fashion and Empowerment Tea Party, as previously noted, is being hosted by ELC, a group of persons who volunteer their time and passion for the arts. Nadia related that the event entails a registration process which will help ELC to collect necessary information of persons who are open to receiving materials for personal growth. It will feature live talks from local and international speakers. These will include local speaker Akola Thompson, Krystal Tomlinson (Jamaica), Ain Earle (Trinidad and Tobago), Serbina Sumrah Kelly (USA) and Dacia Daniels Lowe (BVI).

Complimentary high tea will be served at the event which will feature a runway show showcasing local and international designers, and local and international creatives such as makeup artists, hair stylists and stylists, with the aim of creating connections and exposure to other talents. There will also be a “Connection Cocktail” with lots of giveaways and gift bags.

The event was inspired by Nadia’s own difficulties as an artist and designer in obtaining information and guidance to grow. “Persons in the business were not willing to share their knowledge and it was always a secret,” she said. “However, at our events we would like to change that, providing the support, encouragement and inspiration for persons to move forward.” She explained that ELC’s aim is to enable the creative growth of persons through education, empowerment and development of brands which will better equip them to compete internationally, sustain themselves and contribute to Guyana’s economy.

It was important for Nadia to bring the event home to Guyana. “I wanted to provide the support to persons at home who are hungry to pursue their passion but are frustrated about not knowing how to move forward,” she explained. ELC, through its events, aims to provide necessary information and support to move forward and showcase our local talent, as well as to bring in persons who will be an inspiration for growth. “One of the things that are important to me is the power of volunteering and collaborations,” pointed out Nadia. “Every event a person volunteers their time at or celebrates with someone is a learning process.” She advised, “Look at it as professional development as well as giving back to your community.”

The Spring Fashion and Empowerment Tea Party is a great opportunity, according to Nadia. “It is very exciting to come home to be a part of such an organisation, creating events that will help in developing person’s creativity,” she said, “and being able to assist with the necessary connections and materials that will help with personal growth.”