Verdict looms for ‘Blondie’ in 2011 Meadowbank Wharf fish cleaner’s killing

QUAISON Jones, called “Blondie”, will know his fate on Thursday (February 21, 2019) in the Demerara High Court. Justice James Bovell-Drakes will present a summation of the case.

Thereafter, he will hand over the case to the 12-member jury to deliberate for a verdict in the fish cleaner’s murder.

Both the defence and State on Friday morning (February 15, 2019) made closing addresses.

According to the indictment, it is alleged that Quaison Jones, called “Blondie”, murdered Marlon Greene, on January 17, 2011, in the county of Demerara.

Evidence presented so far in court stated that on the day in question, at about 09:00 hrs, five other fish cleaners were alerted to a ‘hollering.’ They said they ran to the scene and saw “Blondie” over Marlon ‘cuffing away’ at him.

According to the fish cleaners, when they got close enough, they noticed that “Blondie” had a knife in his hand, and what appeared to be blood stains were visible on the blade.

The witnesses observed that Marlon Greene, the deceased, was bleeding from a wound in the neck, and they all concluded that “Blondie” had been ‘stabbing away’ instead of ‘cuffing away’ at the deceased, as they had first thought.

Government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh, who performed the post-mortem, opined that the cause of death was shock and haemorrhage due to a severed windpipe and jugular.

The state prosecutors are Tiffini Lyken and Tameika Clarke, while the defence attorney is Ronald Burchmore.

On June 17, 2014, the accused, Quaison Jones called ‘Blondie’, was sentenced to 57 years’ imprisonment by Justice Navindra Singh after a 12-member jury found him guilty of the 2011 killing of Marlon Greene.

His sentence was however appealed and a new trial was ordered by the Court of Appeal.