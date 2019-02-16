‘MASH’ REMAINS OURS

MASHRAMANI will be celebrated next week. Marching around the corner just after the December festivities, ‘Mash’ brings with it a certain excitement that gets the Guyanese in high spirits. Indeed, Mashramani serves as Guyana’s very own carnival, and is mixed with Guyanese elements that make it unique to our home. The steel pan, mixed with masquerade, mixed with vibrant colours and Guyanese music all culminate to create an event that Guyanese can certainly call “we own.”

Part of the flair of the ‘Mash’ season comes from the Calypso Competition, and though calypso has its origins in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana has adopted this art form and made it her own as local calypsonians fuse social commentary and satire, unique to our homeland with the Guyanese accent, to create a one-of-a-kind finished product. The annual Adult Calypso Competition has also seen its share of legends over the years. This list includes the late Malcolm ‘Lord Canary’ Corrica, Geoffrey ‘Mighty Rebel’ Phillips and Camille ‘Lady Tempest’ Goliah. It is this competition that has given life to many memorable tunes by these and other local legends, which still enjoy airplay to date. And while calypso is seen as a dying art, the annual hosting of this event sees its continued share of ardent supporters.

Moreover, with the renewed sense of nationalism witnessed by Guyanese in the last two years, there has also been a revamped appreciation for its local artistes’ music and this dying art.

Next on the list is the Steel Pan Competition, which continues to be kept alive through the annual hosting of Republic Bank’s Panorama during the Mashramani season. In recent years, Panorama has grown in popularity and the level of competition has been increasingly sharp with emerging talents such as the GBTI Buxton Pride Steel Orchestra, Jovanka Williams and the Pan Wave Academy. Most impressively, this is a competition dominated by the youth, whose skill and talent speak volumes and continue to wow its increasing number of spectators every year.

Our children have been the stars of Mashramani for years and the Children’s ‘Mash’ Competition has made sure of that. Ranging from dramatic poetry, to masquerade, to a costume competition, school- children are encouraged to take part in this annual extravaganza. It is here we also see the talent of our children as they are thrown into the creative world and made to bring out their best performances.

Needless to say, it is the continued engagement of our children at a young age which persons believe helps to preserve our culture, increase their interest in the arts and keep the spirit of Mashramani alive altogether. Yet, it would be remiss to speak of this season without mention of the local artistes. In a music industry where artistes believe that not enough attention is given to their music, it is this time more than any other when local music is given much airplay. This year, Guyanese music was given prominence on local radio stations, with many of the songs reaching international standard.

Most recently, Mashramani has also attracted some interesting features. For the party-goers, the Trinidadian custom of J’ouvert has gained popularity on local shores and now adds to the Guyana ‘Mash’ fever. These events all lead up to the big day, which begins with the annual flag-raising ceremony at midnight of February 22, followed by the float parade where designers shine in their creativity and people come out in their numbers to either join the revelling or watch on.

There have been criticisms over the years about the size and lack of creativity of the floats and costumes, but Guyanese designers continue to bring out their best, while showcasing key themes and symbols of Guyana’s patrimony through art. But regardless of criticisms, regardless of route, or need for improvement, these are the vital elements of our Mashramani, and it is the continued promotion of our culture at this time of the year that helps us to reflect and celebrate all at the same time. More importantly, it is embracing these elements and helping to keep them alive that will see continued innovation that will induce new springs of creativity. We may not have Trinidad’s Carnival status or flair, but what we have is Mashramani, and regardless of comparison or critique, ‘Mash’ remains ours.